AeroVironment, Inc. (NYSE:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver Sells 7,400 Shares

AeroVironment, Inc. (NYSE:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total transaction of $830,428.00.

Shares of AVAV stock traded down $1.18 on Monday, hitting $98.16. 105,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,758. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $143.71.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

