Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) traded up 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.17. 1,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,690,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. 15.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

