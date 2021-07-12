AFC Gamma, Inc. (NYSE:AFCG) Director Acquires $20,710.00 in Stock

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NYSE:AFCG) Director Robyn Tannenbaum bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $20,710.00.

NYSE AFCG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,977. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $25.05.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

