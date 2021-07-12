Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Stake Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 143.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,921 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.19% of Affimed worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Affimed by 11.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Affimed by 19.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Affimed in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Affimed in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Affimed by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

AFMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Affimed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $7.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $715.53 million, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 2.70.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 37.87% and a negative net margin of 88.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Affimed Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

