Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Stock Holdings Boosted by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,114,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares during the quarter. Affimed comprises 2.1% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 5.20% of Affimed worth $40,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFMD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Affimed by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,341,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,088,000 after purchasing an additional 292,153 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Affimed by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Affimed by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 36,665 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 1,158.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 649,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 597,549 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFMD traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,104. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $699.80 million, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 2.70. Affimed has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 37.87% and a negative net margin of 88.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

