Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Purchased by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $794,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,771,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $109,480.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,480.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $970,718.32. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,218. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $58.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.70. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.47 and a 52 week high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.82.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

