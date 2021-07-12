Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AGIO) Insider Sells $657,127.15 in Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AGIO) insider Christopher Bowden sold 10,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $657,127.15.

Shares of NYSE AGIO traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.18. The stock had a trading volume of 237,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,836. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.47 and a 12-month high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

