Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AGIO) Insider Sells $657,127.15 in Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AGIO) insider Christopher Bowden sold 10,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $657,127.15.
Shares of NYSE AGIO traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.18. The stock had a trading volume of 237,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,836. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.47 and a 12-month high of $62.15.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
