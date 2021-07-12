Agnico Eagle Mines Limited to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the mining company will earn $2.77 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.95 million.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AEM. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $61.48 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $89.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 99,561 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 75,895 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,247,015 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,895,000 after buying an additional 116,997 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

