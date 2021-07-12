Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.70 Per Share

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.61. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2022 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$103.95.

Shares of AEM opened at C$76.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$18.60 billion and a PE ratio of 22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$82.46. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$69.14 and a twelve month high of C$117.35.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.05, for a total transaction of C$882,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,088,165.10. Also, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total transaction of C$89,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$701,198.55. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,975.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

