Agrolot Price Up 20% Over Last 7 Days (AGLT)

Agrolot (CURRENCY:AGLT) traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 12th. Agrolot has a market capitalization of $5.33 and approximately $6.00 worth of Agrolot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Agrolot coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Agrolot has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Agrolot Profile

Agrolot’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,751,539 coins. Agrolot’s official website is agrolot.io . The official message board for Agrolot is steemit.com/@agrolot . Agrolot’s official Twitter account is @agrolot and its Facebook page is accessible here

Agrolot Coin Trading

