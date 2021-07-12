Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Holdings Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,089,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,914 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.94% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $587,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 184,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $291.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.97.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.67.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

