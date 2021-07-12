Airbnb, Inc. (NYSE:ABNB) Director Sells $156,040.50 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NYSE:ABNB) Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $156,040.50.
NYSE ABNB traded down $2.95 on Monday, reaching $146.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,252,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,981,405. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94.
Airbnb Company Profile
See Also: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.