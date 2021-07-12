Airbnb, Inc. (NYSE:ABNB) Director Sells $156,040.50 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NYSE:ABNB) Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $156,040.50.

NYSE ABNB traded down $2.95 on Monday, reaching $146.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,252,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,981,405. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

