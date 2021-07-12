Airbnb, Inc. (NYSE:ABNB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Airbnb, Inc. (NYSE:ABNB) to announce earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Airbnb’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($1.10). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Airbnb will report full-year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($1.45). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Airbnb.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph Gebbia sold 204,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total transaction of $31,478,313.88. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00.

NYSE ABNB traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,256,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,981,405. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

