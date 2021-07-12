Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Shares Up 0.9%

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF) shot up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 85.80 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 85.50 ($1.12). 1,340,836 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,840,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.75 ($1.11).

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Airtel Africa to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 72 ($0.94) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays raised Airtel Africa to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Get Airtel Africa alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 79.44. The company has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.67, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from Airtel Africa’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Airtel Africa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.69%.

Airtel Africa Company Profile (LON:AAF)

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Airtel Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airtel Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.