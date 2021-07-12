Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will post $2.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.54 million. Akoustis Technologies posted sales of $370,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 581.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year sales of $6.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 million to $7.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $22.29 million, with estimates ranging from $19.83 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 913.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 594.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on AKTS. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akoustis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $10.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $504.24 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.38. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $19.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 45.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

