Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Trading Up 4.7%

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.24 and last traded at $20.24. 3,403 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 156,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($2.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($2.70). The business had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.