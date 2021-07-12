Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,154,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 38,543 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.58% of Albany International worth $96,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Albany International by 15.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Albany International by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Albany International during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,140,729.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,949.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,770,829. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AIN shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $88.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.80. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $46.31 and a 52 week high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

