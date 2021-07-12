Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Trading 4.3% Higher

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)’s share price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $183.23 and last traded at $183.07. 8,693 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,389,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.51.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.42.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.86%.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,496 shares of company stock worth $3,174,440 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Albemarle by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 10,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Albemarle by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

