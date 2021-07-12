Alexander O. Schuth Sells 10,000 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $762,000.00.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $2.24 on Monday, hitting $70.00. 9,181 shares of the company traded hands.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

