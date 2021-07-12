Alexander O. Schuth Sells 10,000 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $762,000.00.
Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $2.24 on Monday, hitting $70.00. 9,181 shares of the company traded hands.
About Denali Therapeutics
Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow
Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.