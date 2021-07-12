Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $186.72

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $186.72 and last traded at $186.63, with a volume of 12760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.32.

The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.18.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

