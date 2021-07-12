Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

AQN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $15.07 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. The business had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

