Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.88 Billion

Equities analysts expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to post sales of $32.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.27 billion and the highest is $34.09 billion. Alibaba Group reported sales of $21.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year sales of $142.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.49 billion to $145.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $173.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $162.96 billion to $183.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. CLSA cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.30.

NYSE:BABA opened at $205.94 on Monday. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $198.26 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.15. The firm has a market cap of $557.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

