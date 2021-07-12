Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 124,021 shares.The stock last traded at $15.97 and had previously closed at $16.08.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.27.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $59,864,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $44,517,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. 70.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

