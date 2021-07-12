Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.60

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$47.60 and last traded at C$47.60, with a volume of 16191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$46.85.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of C$50.49 billion and a PE ratio of 15.38.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Rabinowicz sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.45, for a total value of C$135,844.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$558,109.87. Also, Senior Officer Alex Miller purchased 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$44.10 per share, with a total value of C$70,209.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$573,895.79.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

