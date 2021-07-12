Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NYSE:ALGM) Director Sells $310,114.00 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NYSE:ALGM) Director Richard R. Lury sold 11,900 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $310,114.00.

Shares of ALGM traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.97. The stock had a trading volume of 343,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,163. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

