AllianceBlock Market Cap Hits $86.97 Million (ALBT)

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One AllianceBlock coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001195 BTC on major exchanges. AllianceBlock has a total market cap of $86.97 million and $733,105.00 worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AllianceBlock has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00053344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00016775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.15 or 0.00891088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005389 BTC.

AllianceBlock Coin Profile

AllianceBlock is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,021,383 coins. The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io . AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock . AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

Buying and Selling AllianceBlock

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllianceBlock directly using US dollars.

