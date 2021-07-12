Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,017 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.17% of Allison Transmission worth $7,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALSN opened at $40.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

