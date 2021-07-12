Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,814 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.16% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $7,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 19.7% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,916,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $320,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 431,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,824,863.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,969 shares of company stock valued at $720,223 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

ALLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $24.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $44.92.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

