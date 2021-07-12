Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s 4th Largest Position

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,284,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 158,701 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.8% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.98% of Alphabet worth $27,480,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $15.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,607.27. 15,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,549. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,450.85. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,612.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total value of $7,792,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,914,646.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,602.06, for a total value of $182,144.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,130,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,779,780,878.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $165,473,488. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,850.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,519.32.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.