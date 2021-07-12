Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Putnam Investments LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,629 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of Putnam Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Alphabet worth $926,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% during the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total value of $3,328,902.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,381,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $165,473,488. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $16.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,608.27. 17,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,549. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,450.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,612.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,850.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,519.32.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

