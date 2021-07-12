Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,024 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $380,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $19.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,529.53. The stock had a trading volume of 21,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,645. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,545.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,386.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

