Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research set a $19.25 target price on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

Shares of PINE opened at $19.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.75 million, a P/E ratio of 120.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 6.73%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 335,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

