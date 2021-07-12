Alset EHome International Inc. (NYSE:AEI) CEO Acquires $2,555,455.64 in Stock

Alset EHome International Inc. (NYSE:AEI) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 518,348 shares of Alset EHome International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $2,555,455.64.

AEI stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.90. 7,689,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,227. Alset EHome International Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $29.49.

About Alset EHome International

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses.

