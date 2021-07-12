Altair Engineering Inc. (NYSE:ALTR) Insider Sells $347,800.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NYSE:ALTR) insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $347,800.00.
Shares of ALTR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.73. 1,899 shares of the stock were exchanged.
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Featured Story: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.