Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) PT Raised to C$18.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ATUSF. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Altius Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altius Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Altius Minerals stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.49. 12,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,285. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUSF. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Altius Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,022,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Altius Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Altius Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,876,000.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

