Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Increased by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,908 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,769,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 118,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MO stock opened at $47.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.90%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

