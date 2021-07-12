Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:ALZN) Major Shareholder Acquires $100,680.00 in Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.39 per share, with a total value of $100,680.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alzamend Neuro stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,650 shares.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

