Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:ALZN) Major Shareholder Milton C. Ault III Acquires 2,000,000 Shares

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE ALZN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,850 shares.
Alzamend Neuro Company Profile
