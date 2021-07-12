Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:ALZN) Major Shareholder Milton C. Ault III Acquires 2,000,000 Shares

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE ALZN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,850 shares.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

