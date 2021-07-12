Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:ALZN) Major Shareholder Purchases $93,100.00 in Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $93,100.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:ALZN traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,650 shares.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

