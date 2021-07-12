Amar K. Goel Sells 22,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NYSE:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NYSE:PUBM) major shareholder Amar K. Goel sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of PubMatic stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $34.97. The stock had a trading volume of 31,169 shares.
PubMatic Company Profile
Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.