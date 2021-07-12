Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s Largest Position

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.9% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.14% of Amazon.com worth $48,994,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,165.46.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $2.45 on Monday, reaching $3,716.89. 89,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,565,839. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,759.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,350.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 71.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.