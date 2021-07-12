Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 23,695 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.5% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $239,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $7.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3,711.72. The stock had a trading volume of 94,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,839. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,350.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,759.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

