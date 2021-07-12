Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Cut by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,730 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.9% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Heard Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 184.4% during the first quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,066,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,994,726,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 902.6% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 772 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $11.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3,707.39. The stock had a trading volume of 120,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,839. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,759.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,350.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

