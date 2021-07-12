Ambarella, Inc. (NYSE:AMBA) CEO Sells $626,995.76 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NYSE:AMBA) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $626,995.76.

Ambarella stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,536 shares.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

