Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Amcor were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 709,245 shares of company stock worth $8,668,319. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

AMCR opened at $11.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $12.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

