Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,911,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,752 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 5.27% of Amdocs worth $484,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1,233.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,468,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,447 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at $105,923,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Amdocs by 178.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,017,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,549,000 after acquiring an additional 652,107 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Amdocs by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,247,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,385,000 after acquiring an additional 555,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,936,000 after acquiring an additional 495,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $79.46 on Monday. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

