Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Position Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,765 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.53% of Ameresco worth $13,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Ameresco by 14.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 43.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMRC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

In other Ameresco news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $212,852.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $453,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,372 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $63.42 on Monday. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.82 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.82.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

