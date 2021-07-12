American Battery Metals Co. (NYSE:ABML) Director Sells $832,000.00 in Stock

American Battery Metals Co. (NYSE:ABML) Director Douglas Charles Maclellan sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $832,000.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Douglas Charles Maclellan sold 400,000 shares of American Battery Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $940,000.00.

ABML traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,478,602. American Battery Metals Co. has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

American Battery Metals Corporation engages in the exploration, mining, extraction, and recycling of battery metals. It owns 647 placer mining claims on approximately 12,940 acres in the Western Nevada Basin, situated in Railroad Valley in Nye County, Nevada; and a 120-acre parcel of private property with water rights, in the town of Currant, NV near Railroad Valley.

