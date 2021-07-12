American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stake Lessened by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 97.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623,471 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $691,828.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,704.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,502 shares of company stock worth $2,334,826. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEP stock opened at $85.39 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

