American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) CEO Nicholas K. Akins Sells 8,100 Shares

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $644,922.00.

AEP traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.24. 23,436 shares of the stock were exchanged.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

